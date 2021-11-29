Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $11.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00206276 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

