Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$46.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.