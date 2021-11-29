Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 3.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.