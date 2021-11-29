Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

