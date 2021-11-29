DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.41 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

WCN stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

