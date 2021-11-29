DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 13,891 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.36. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.14 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

