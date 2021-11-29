DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,637 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

