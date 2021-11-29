DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,871 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

