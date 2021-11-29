DNB Asset Management AS Sells 9,384 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.83 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.