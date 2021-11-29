DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.