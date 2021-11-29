DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,866. DocGo has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

