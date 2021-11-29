Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.24 ($92.32).

DRW3 opened at €58.85 ($66.88) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.55 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $597.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.34.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

