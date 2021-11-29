DragonVein (DVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,129.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $82,129.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,995.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.76 or 0.00994491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00261862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00035763 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003412 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

