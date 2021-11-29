Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,972. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -222.92 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

