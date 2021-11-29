Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

NYSE DY opened at $96.36 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

