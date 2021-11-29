E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €10.80 ($12.28) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.