E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.