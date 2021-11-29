East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Financial Comparison

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 44.01% 15.04% 1.43% Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.64% 9.38% 1.07%

87.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for East West Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $89.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 6.04 $567.80 million $5.73 13.60 Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 5.15 $30.24 million $2.32 15.01

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. East West Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

