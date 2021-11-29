easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

easyJet stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,178. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

