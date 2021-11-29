Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 101.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 174.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 734,625 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 194,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.