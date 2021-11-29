Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 60.4% in November

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.15. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.