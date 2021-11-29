Edgeless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $348.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

