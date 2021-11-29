Edward Muransky Acquires 5,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Muransky acquired 199 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,747.17.

On Friday, October 1st, Edward Muransky bought 236 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,757.12.

On Monday, September 20th, Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.