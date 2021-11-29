eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

EGAN stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

