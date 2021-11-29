Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 288.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

