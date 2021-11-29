Element Wealth LLC Acquires 3,338 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.87. 200,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,966. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

