Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $260.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

