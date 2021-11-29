Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,284 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

