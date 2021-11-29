Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

