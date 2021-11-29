Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $239.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

