Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LMAT stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

