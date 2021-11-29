Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.50 on Monday. Eltek has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of -2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

