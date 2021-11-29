EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

