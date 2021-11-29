Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $16,937.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,470,908 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

