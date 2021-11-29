EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.10 price target on the stock.
EML Payments stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20.
EML Payments Company Profile
