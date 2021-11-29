EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.10 price target on the stock.

EML Payments stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

