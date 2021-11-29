EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.