EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

