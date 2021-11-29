Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EQFN remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $13.30.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

