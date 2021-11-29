Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.07.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

