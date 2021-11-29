Eric Desaulniers Sells 10,000 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$113,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,175 shares in the company, valued at C$1,563,450.13.

NOU opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

