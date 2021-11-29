Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Short Interest Update

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 5,202.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ESM opened at $9.74 on Monday. Esm Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Esm Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esm Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Esm Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esm Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.