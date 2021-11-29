Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Christopher Daws Purchases 500,000 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Christopher Daws purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,142.86).

Christopher Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 1st, Christopher Daws purchased 200,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,400.00 ($5,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

