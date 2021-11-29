Ethereum Gold Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $961,401.13 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00234395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00088698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.