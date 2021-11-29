Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Everest has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $48.64 million and approximately $456,912.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

