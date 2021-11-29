Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

RE opened at $268.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

