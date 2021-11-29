Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

RE opened at $268.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

