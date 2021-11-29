EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 39,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,465,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

