Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 77.7% in November

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the October 31st total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

