Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.90. 117,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.