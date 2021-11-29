Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,042,833 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,833 shares during the period. Energy Fuels makes up approximately 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 139.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. 50,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,476. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

